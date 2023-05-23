Andujar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Monday.
Andujar is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The 28-year-old has a .635 OPS over 22 games with the Pirates dating back to last season.
