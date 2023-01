Andujar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

It's a little surprising that Andujar passed through waivers unclaimed, but the Pirates are surely glad he'll stick around in the organization while not occupying a spot on the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old will be in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee.