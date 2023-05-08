Andujar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
After starting each of the Pirates' past three games in right field, Andujar will head to the bench while Andrew McCutchen (ankle) makes his return to the lineup. Andujar went just 1-for-12 with a double during his three-game run as a starter and should see sporadic playing time moving forward.
