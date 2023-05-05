Andujar is starting in right field and batting sixth for the Pirates on Friday versus the Blue Jays.
It's Andujar's fourth start in seven games since being promoted. He's gone 4-for-12 with a pair of home runs in the early going for the Buccos. Connor Joe will take a seat.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Goes deep twice after call-up•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Contract selected by PIT•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Moving to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Miguel Andujar: Avoids arbitration•