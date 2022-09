Andujar went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Reds.

Andujar hit third and served as the designated hitter in his debut with the Pirates. He reached base on a single in the seventh inning and came around to score on a Jack Suwinski double and also tallied an RBI on a sacrifice fly one frame later. Andujar figures to serve a prominent role in the Pirates' lineup across the final week of the season while auditioning for a potential role with the club in 2023.