Del Pozo was designated for assignment Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Del Pozo was the roster casualty needed to free up a spot for Keone Kela (undisclosed), who was activated from the IL in a corresponding move. Del Pozo struggled across five appearances with the Pirates this season, allowing seven runs on seven hits and eight walks in 3.2 innings.
