Pirates' Miguel Del Pozo: Moved to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Del Pozo was transferred to Pittsburgh's alternate training site, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Del Pozo figures to offer bullpen depth for the Pirates. He appeared in 17 games for the Angels in 2019, allowing 11 earned runs across 9.1 innings.
