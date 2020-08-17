Del Pozo cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to the Pirates' alternate training site, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After a rough start to the season, Del Pozo was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Thursday. He wasn't able to find a spot in another major-league bullpen, so he'll instead continue to work at the Pirates' alternate training site. It's unclear whether he'll get another chance with the major-league club during the shortened 2020 season.
