Del Pozo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday.

Del Pozo made his big-league debut for the Angels last season, throwing 9.1 innings over 17 appearances. The lefty didn't look very impressive, walking 17.8 percent of batters en route to a 10.61 ERA. He'll earn an invitation to spring training as part of the deal.

