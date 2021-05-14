Yajure was recalled by the Pirates to start Friday's game against the Giants.
Yajure will make his second start of the season and of his career. He allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in his first start at Detroit, but he has shown strong run prevention skills throughout his time in the minor leagues. Geoff Hartlieb was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis in the corresponding move.
