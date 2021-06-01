Yajure will not make his next start at Triple-A Indianapolis due to soreness in his right elbow and forearm, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yajure has made a pair of spot starts for the Pirates this season, allowing four earned runs while striking out eight across 9.1 innings. He was optioned back to Indianapolis following his latest major-league start May 14, and is now dealing with discomfort in his elbow/forearm area. The Pirates are hoping that skipping one start will put an end to the issue, but there certainly remains the possibility that Yajure will have to be sidelined for a longer period.