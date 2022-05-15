Yajure dealt with some hip and lower-back discomfort in his last start at Triple-A Indianapolis, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He only got two outs in his most recent appearance after striking out five over two scoreless innings May 8. The team doesn't think it's too serious, but they want to get it under control before he pitches again.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Moves down to minors•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Picks up first career win•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Covers two innings in spring debut•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Behind due to back issue•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Missing AFL due to back injury•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Sent down Friday•