Yajure (back/hip) has given up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in his two appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 8.

Yajure was sidelined at Indianapolis for just over three weeks with lower-back and hip discomfort. The 24-year-old right-hander has compiled a 3.52 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in 7.2 innings for the Triple-A club since being demoted from the Pirates on May 2.