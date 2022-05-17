Yajure (hip/back) was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Yajure exited his previous start Saturday with hip and lower-back discomfort. The injury is apparently serious enough to cost him at least a week, but it's not yet clear how much time he'll miss beyond that.
