Yajure hurled two scoreless innings against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing no hits or walks while striking out a pair.

While the 22-year-old is expected to start the season at Triple-A, he could find his way to PNC Park this summer. He offers a fastball in the mid-90s and a four-pitch repertoire. Yajure pitched in two games for the Yankees on an emergency basis in 2020, but he's totaled only 11 innings above High-A ball in the minors.