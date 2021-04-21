Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Yajure would be recalled from the taxi squad to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

One of the main pieces the Pirates took back in the Jameson Taillon trade over the winter, Yajure will be making his Pittsburgh debut and first MLB start after he previously made three relief appearances for the Yankees in 2020. The Pirates have presumably kept Yajure stretched out at the alternate site in preparation for a rotation role at Triple-A Indianapolis, but since the doubleheader game is only seven innings, the 22-year-old could be pulled at the first sign of trouble. He'll likely be headed back to the alternate site following the spot start.