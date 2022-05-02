The Pirates optioned Yajure to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Yajure and Sam Howard will exit the big-league bullpen and head to the minors after the Pirates needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. The 24-year-old Yajure is still expected to be developed as a starting pitcher in the long run, so he could claim a spot in the Indianapolis rotation once he reports to the affiliate. Yajure struggled to find a foothold in the Pittsburgh bullpen over the first month of the season, posting an 11.32 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across 10.1 innings over six appearances.
