Yajure (elbow) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday, retroactive to June 1, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Yajure has been dealing with right elbow soreness recently, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week. The Pirates are hopeful that the right-hander will only miss one start, but it's not yet clear whether he'll spend more than the minimum amount of time on the injured list.