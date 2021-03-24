The Pirates optioned Yajure to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
One of the main pieces the Pirates received in the January trade that sent Jameson Taillon to the Yankees, Yajure drew positive reviews in his first camp with the Pirates. Over his four relief appearances, Yajure gave up three runs in six innings while striking out seven and limited opposing hitters to a .182 average. He'll likely open the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, but Yajure should receive a look with the big club at some point in 2021.