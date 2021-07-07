Yajure (forearm) recently threw off a mound, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Yajure has been sidelined since the start of June due to right forearm soreness, but he recently increased his throwing distance off flat ground and has now been able to resume mound work. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that the right-hander has made "very nice strides" in his recovery so far. However, Yajure won't be eligible to return from the 60-day IL until the beginning of August.
