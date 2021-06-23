Yajure (forearm) has resumed throwing, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Yajure's symptoms subsided over the weekend, and it's encouraging to see him begin a throwing program. However, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyk said Wednesday that the team wants to make sure that the right-hander is fully healthy before he returns to game action, so he won't be rushed back. Despite Tomcyk's caution, Yajure hasn't encountered any setbacks in his recovery, and he appears to be trending in the right direction.