The Pirates optioned Yajure to their alternate training site Thursday.
Pittsburgh had designated Yajure as its 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He started the second game of the twin bill in his Pittsburgh debut, working 4.1 innings and giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in a loss. Yajure will be a candidate to make spot starts for the Pirates later this season when injuries inevitably hit the team's rotation.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Yields four runs in Pirates debut•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Making start in Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Reports to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Looks good Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Traded to Pittsburgh•
-
Yankees' Miguel Yajure: Optioned to alternate site•