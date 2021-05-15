Yajure was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Yajure's demotion doesn't seem to be performance-related, as he threw five scoreless innings against the Giants on Friday, allowing just a single hit. The Pirates evidently don't have any opportunities for him at the moment, but he's seemingly pitched well enough to earn another start soon. Kyle Keller was recalled in a corresponding move.
