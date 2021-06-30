Yajure (forearm) is expected to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to around 110-to-120 feet by the end of the week, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yajure's last appearance at Triple-A Indianapolis came back on May 26, and the Pirates are seemingly prepared for him to miss another month of action after he was recently moved to the affiliate's 60-day injured list. The fact that Yajure hasn't been shut down from throwing is at least a positive sign, but he'll have several hurdles to clear in the ramp-up process before he returns to the mound for Indianapolis.