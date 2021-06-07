Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Yajure (elbow/forearm) "is feeling better" and will be re-evaluated in the next few days before the organization determines his next steps, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Yajure was recently moved to the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis after he experienced right forearm tightness coming out of his last start for the affiliate May 26. The young right-hander's symptoms have apparently improved in recent days, and he could gradually begin to ramp up again soon if the Pirates' medical team is satisfied with his progress. He could rejoin the Indianapolis rotation at some point before the end of June.