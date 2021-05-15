Yajure threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out four. He was not involved in the decision.
Yajure was very solid in just the second start of his young major league career. The 23-year-old was involved in a classic pitcher's duel against Kevin Gausman and allowed just one hit, ironically coming off the bat of Gausman himself. The right-hander now owns a 3.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 9.1 innings but faces a tough test in his next scheduled start in a road matchup against Atlanta's powerful offense.
