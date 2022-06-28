Yajure allowed four hits and three walks over four shutout frames in Monday's loss to Washington. He did not record a strikeout or factor in the decision.

It was the cleanest outing but Yajure was able to navigate around a couple of threats from the Nationals, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. It was his first MLB start of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 8.16 through 14.1 frames. The 24-year-old threw a season-high 65 pitches, including 41 strikes. Yajure could stick around in the rotation for another start this weekend at home against the Brewers.