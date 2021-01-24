Yajure, Canaan Smith, Roansy Contreras and Maikol Escotto were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates in exchange for Jameson Taillon (elbow) on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old made his big-league debut in 2020 with three appearances for the Yankees, and he performed well with one run allowed across seven innings. Yajure jumped from Double-A straight to the majors and could begin 2021 at the Triple-A level, but a strong showing at spring training could earn him a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster.