Yajure (0-1) took the loss against Detroit in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Yajure made three appearances in relief for the Yankees last season, and Wednesday's outing was his first as a starter in the majors. He gave up a Niko Goodrum solo homer in the third inning but entered the fifth having yielded only one run. Things quickly fell apart for the right-hander in that fifth frame, however, as he allowed a leadoff blast to Jonathan Schoop along with two walks and a double before exiting. Overall, Yajure finished with four earned runs charged to his ledger, and he tossed 60 pitches (37 strikes) over 4.1 frames. The Pirates play only six games in the next eight days, so Yajure is likely to be sent back to the team's alternate training site rather than sticking in the rotation.