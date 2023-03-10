Burrows is incorporating a slider into his pitch mix, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Burrows is among the top pitching prospects in the Pirates' organization, and he already possesses an above-average curveball. The slider is still a work in progress, though he has thrown the pitch eight times across three innings of work this spring. Burrows is extremely unlikely to break camp with the team, but he'll be among the top candidates to get the call when the Pirates need reinforcements in the rotation this season.