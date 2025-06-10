Burrows didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Marlins after giving up two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Burrows tied his season high in punchouts, but he did issue a season-high three free passes. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to deliver a quality start or even reach the sixth inning in any of his four outings, but he has conceded just two runs to go with an encouraging 12:3 K:BB over his last 9.2 innings. Burrows has a 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 18 frames overall, and he's in for a difficult assignment his next time out against the first-place Cubs.