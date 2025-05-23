Burrows (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Thursday marked the first major-league start of the season and second career outing for Burrows, who struggled to keep the ball in the yard against Milwaukee. The 25-year-old right-hander served up two home runs, and he got an ordinary nine whiffs. Burrows sports a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB over 32.1 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, but he'll be tough to trust in his next scheduled turn against an Arizona team that boasts an .812 OPS versus right-handers through their first 50 games.