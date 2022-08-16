Burrows has a 4.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.
After a dominant showing in Double-A, the 22-year-old hasn't been nearly so successful at the higher level. In fact, he's only managed to finish five innings one time in nine appearances (seven starts), and his strikeout rate has dipped quite a bit (from 11.9 K/9 to 8.8). That said, Burrows hasn't had great luck in Triple-A -- he's allowed a .327 BABIP while posting just a 61.9 percent strand rate, so he's due for some positive regression. With two very good pitches (a mid-to-high-90s fastball and a sharp curveball), Burrows has a floor as a high-leverage bullpen arm, but he still has a chance to be a big-league starter if he can develop his changeup into a plus offering.