Keller allowed a run on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out five in five innings in a 4-1 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller was a bit wild in Tuesday's start, hitting two batters and throwing a wild pitch that scored the only run against him. Twice he was able to get out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam. In five September starts, he has a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB in 30 innings. His final start of the season will likely come early next week against St. Louis.