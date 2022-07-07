Keller (2-6) took the loss to the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out seven and walking one in six innings.

Keller picked up seven strikeouts and allowed just one walk. Unfortunately for him, he faced a surging Yankees offense that put up 10 hits and four runs against him, including two home runs. The righty has allowed at least one run in each of his appearances this season and three or more runs in five of 12 outings, a major reason why he has just three quality starts. Keller will take a 5.21 ERA into his next outing where he'll look to get things going in the right direction.