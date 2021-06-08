The Pirates reinstated Keller from the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Keller was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Sunday's game against Miami. The right-hander left his Friday start with what was described as a heat-related illness, though it's still not clear if that's at all related to his brief stint on the injured list. In any case, Keller is back with the Pirates and should stay in line to start Thursday against Los Angeles.