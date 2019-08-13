Keller (1-1) picked up the win against the Angels on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in the Pirates' 10-2 victory.

Making his third big-league start of the season, Keller did his part in a game where his offense provided him with a ton of run support, keeping the Angels to just a single earned run and picking up his first win of 2019. It was a much-improved showing for the right-hander, who gave up 12 earned across just seven innings in his other two starts earlier this season. Keller will look to build on this outing moving forward, as he's expected to remain in the rotation for the duration of the season.