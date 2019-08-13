Pirates' Mitch Keller: Bags win against Angels
Keller (1-1) picked up the win against the Angels on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in the Pirates' 10-2 victory.
Making his third big-league start of the season, Keller did his part in a game where his offense provided him with a ton of run support, keeping the Angels to just a single earned run and picking up his first win of 2019. It was a much-improved showing for the right-hander, who gave up 12 earned across just seven innings in his other two starts earlier this season. Keller will look to build on this outing moving forward, as he's expected to remain in the rotation for the duration of the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Officially promoted•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Set to join big-league rotation•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Joining big-league rotation soon?•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Good showing Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...