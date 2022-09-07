Keller (5-10) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in an 8-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out two.

It's the second quality start in a row for the right-hander, and his seventh in his last 10 outings. Keller sports a 2.83 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 54 innings over that stretch, and the 26-year-old appears to be cementing his spot as one of the core pieces of the Pirates' rotation for 2023 and beyond.