Keller limited the Rays to one run on three hits and a walk in three-plus innings Sunday. He struck out five batters, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He threw his mid-90s fastball up in the zone effectively and was only removed after walking the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning. "I thought he was better today," manager Derek Shelton said. "That was a really positive step forward for him." Keller matched his strikeout total from his first three outings, combined. The righty is expected to make two more appearances before the regular season starts.