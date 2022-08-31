Keller allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller racked up a career-high in strikeouts, backed by 14 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He otherwise primarily kept the ball on the ground, with his only blemish coming on a two-run home run by Kolten Wong in the fourth frame. Keller still has inconsistent results from start to start, but he has maintained a 3.50 ERA with a 48:15 K:BB across 54 innings in his last 10 outings. He akso owns a 4.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP for the season but should continue to get chances to stack positive starts out of the Pittsburgh rotation to close the campaign.