Keller didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Cardinals, allowing four hits and a walk over 7.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander got lit up by the Yankees in his last start for seven runs in 3.2 frames, but Keller bounced back with one of the sharpest performances of his career as he fired 64 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting. The game's first runs didn't score until the 12th inning however, before Joey Bart finally ended it with a walkoff single in the bottom of the 13th. Keller has two quality starts in three trips to the mound to begin the season, and he'll take a 4.24 ERA and 14:6 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Nationals.