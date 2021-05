Keller (2-6) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates were downed 6-1 by Atlanta, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander coughed up at least five runs for the third time in nine starts, and the long ball was the culprit in this one as Keller served up multiple homers for the first time in 2021. He'll lug a 7.41 ERA and 40:21 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next outing.