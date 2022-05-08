Keller allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller was handed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but he immediately allowed two runs in the bottom of the frame. He also had a disastrous fourth inning that was capped by a three-run homer by Brandon Drury. As a result of his struggles, Keller was unable to work deep enough into the game to qualify for a win. While he's shown glimpses of improvement, Keller has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his six starts this season. The end result has been a 6.11 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 24:10 K:BB across his first 28 innings of the campaign.