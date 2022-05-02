Keller (0-4) allowed a run on five hits and no walks while striking out five in six innings to take the loss against the Padres on Sunday.

Keller posted his first quality start of the season during Sunday's outing, but he didn't get much help from the Pirates' offense and was forced to settle for his fourth loss in his first five starts in 2022. The right-hander now has a 5.32 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 23.2 innings this year. Although Keller was unable to enter the win column Sunday, it was encouraging to see him generate some success while throwing 85 pitches in the pitching duel. He tentatively lines up to start in one of the Pirates' two games during a twin bill in Cincinnati on Saturday.