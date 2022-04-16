Keller (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings as the Pirates were downed 7-2 by the Nationals. He struck out four.

The velocity gains Keller flashed in workout videos during the offseason have proven to be legit -- he popped 99.2 mph with a fastball in the first inning Friday and was consistently sitting in the high 90s -- but that hasn't done anything to alleviate the control and command issues that have plagued him in the majors. Keller now sports a 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 12.2 percent walk rate through his first 7.2 innings this season, and until he can learn to harness his plus stuff, he'll remain far off the fantasy radar. The 26-year-old right-hander is next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday in Milwaukee.