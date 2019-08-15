Pirates' Mitch Keller: Confirmed for another turn
Keller is listed as the Pirates' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
To little surprise, Keller will garner another turn through the rotation after impressing in his return to the big leagues earlier this week. The rookie delivered the best of his four career starts in Monday's 10-2 triumph over the Angels, tossing five innings and giving up an unearned run on five hits and two walks en route to claiming his first win. The non-contending Pirates have little to lose by letting Keller gain further experience at the big-league level as he prepares for a full-time rotation gig in 2020, but a potential workload limit may prevent him from sticking as a starter throughout the final six-plus weeks of the season.
