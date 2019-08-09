Keller will start Monday's game in Anaheim, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He will line up for a two-start week, getting the ball again next Sunday against the Cubs. Keller has a 3.65 ERA and 67:15 K:BB over his last 10 starts (56.2 innings) with Triple-A Indianapolis. He has given up 14 earned runs in 12 innings across three big-league starts, so while there is strikeout upside, there is also a very low floor, so it will take a brave fantasy manager to deploy him for this two step in mixed roto leagues.

