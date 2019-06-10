Pirates' Mitch Keller: Could move up to big club Wednesday
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Keller is "in the conversation" to join the big club and start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Keller's first big-league start back on May 27 in Cincinnati didn't go especially well and earned him a return trip to Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's responded well to the demotion. In his two turns since returning to the minors, Keller has allowed two runs over 11 innings, which included a career-high 13-strikeout performance his last time out Friday. With the Pirates removing fifth starter Nick Kingham from the 40-man roster, Keller probably profiles as the best internal option to fill the void in the rotation in Atlanta, though Huntington noted that he's also considering pitchers outside the organization to make a spot start.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Sets career high in K's Friday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Knocked around in debut•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Starting second game of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Set for big-league debut Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Not slated for immediate recall•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...