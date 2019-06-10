Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Keller is "in the conversation" to join the big club and start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Keller's first big-league start back on May 27 in Cincinnati didn't go especially well and earned him a return trip to Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's responded well to the demotion. In his two turns since returning to the minors, Keller has allowed two runs over 11 innings, which included a career-high 13-strikeout performance his last time out Friday. With the Pirates removing fifth starter Nick Kingham from the 40-man roster, Keller probably profiles as the best internal option to fill the void in the rotation in Atlanta, though Huntington noted that he's also considering pitchers outside the organization to make a spot start.