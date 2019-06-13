Pirates' Mitch Keller: Early exit in no-decision
Keller didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to Atlanta, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two.
The right-hander's second big-league start of the season went even worse than his first one did, but the Bucs took Keller off the hook for a loss when they tied things up in the sixth inning. He's now saddled with a 15.43 ERA in Pittsburgh despite his 3.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 74:25 K:BB through 58 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis, and the 23-year-old simply doesn't look ready for prime time.
