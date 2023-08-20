Keller (10-8) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 12 across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Twins.

Keller had a rough three-start stretch coming out of the All-Star break but seems to have emerged out of the slump. He dominated the Twins to rack up his highest strikeout total in a game since May 14 and backed the effort with 18 swinging strikes. Keller has gotten back on track across his last three outings, maintaining a 3.18 ERA with a 23:4 K:BB across 17 frames.